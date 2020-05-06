PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- She's a hard-working mom with a lot on her plate. She's a widowed mom of four boys, and she just graduated from nursing school.
That's why, on this National Nurses Day, some community partners wanted to give back to Taralee Williams, in the form of a SUV. Williams is now the new owner of a 2005 Nissan Murano. “It makes me very grateful,” said Williams. She said her last car was "running on prayers.”
This whole family has been running on prayers, hard work and the support of good family and friends. Williams' husband died about four years ago, leaving her alone with four boys to raise and the inspiration to pursue nursing. “I chose nursing school because I want to help others and help others feel better and to better their lives,” said Williams.
It’s the same reason why nurse Renee Ellis suggested they donate rather than trade in her husband's car. “We wanted someone to have this car, because Leon took care of it and loved this car, that would really need a car," said Ellis. "I am a school nurse and she's a nurse so today was a double blessing." A double blessing made possible by Community Tire Pros partnering with the Phoenix non-profit Helping Hands for Single Moms.
“We had this wonderful car donated to us. Leon was so good so it needed very little repair, and he just wanted it to go to someone that was in need,” said Howard Fleischmann of Community Tire Pros. It was a perfect Mother’s Day and graduation gift rolled into one. “I did doubt a lot, am I really going to make it,” said Williams. “But everyone believing in me made me believe I could do it.”
And now she has a reliable car to carry her family forward. And get this, in addition to the SUV, Williams might have also scored a job. Ellis, who donated the car, is also a school nurse in Glendale and they're hiring. So along with the SUV, she gave Williams her number.