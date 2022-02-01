PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Could the Arizona National Guard soon be helping out in our hospitals? As other states train troops to help ease the strain from COVID-19, Sen. Krysten Sinema and Sen. Mark Kelly are urging Gov. Doug Ducey to deploy members to stressed-out health centers. In the letter, the senators suggest the National Guard can be used for wraparound and other critical services at primary care medical facilities, including transport, food preparation and delivery and more.

Arizona's Family reached out to a number of Valley hospitals on Tuesday. Below is a statement from HonorHealth:

This request for support for wrap around services for Arizona health systems is essential. Although our number of COVID-19 patients has started to subside, the health systems are overwhelmed with number of patients that need care. Over the past two years, many have avoided care and services which has now resulted in a higher need for care. Pent up demand and more complex, sicker patients is still our reality along with COVID-19 patients which continues to be significant. This impacts our hospitals, urgent cares and many medical clinics. The resources described will be impactful.

This was the statement from Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer with Valleywise Health:

“We’re extremely grateful for the support of our state and federal governments as we continue to experience high numbers of COVID 19 positive patients. We continue to have staffing challenges, and would welcome additional resources to support our dedicated health care heroes at Valleywise Health. We would like to thank Sens. Kelly and Sinema, Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services for their recognition of our staffing needs.”

"Obviously, staffing shortages are a real thing that we're dealing with. A surge in COVID patients is a real thing we're dealing with. So you know, anything we can do to leverage and make sure we're being able to take care of patients in a safe and effective manner is always welcome," said Dr. Ross Goldberg, also with Valleywise.

However, as omicron cases appear to peak in our state, Dr. Sam Durrani thinks they could have used the extra help weeks ago. "This surge, the damage has already been done," he told Arizona's Family on Tuesday. "Many Arizonans lost their lives, unfortunately. But moving forward, I don't think there's any excuse for not being prepared for another pandemic surge."

New Mexico asks Guard to sub for sick teachers amid omicron Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday the unprecedented effort to reopen classrooms in the capital city of Santa Fe and shore up staffing across the state.

He feels preparing for another possible surge needs to include more COVID-19 vaccinations, stockpiling tests and PPE, and medications like monoclonal antibody treatments. "People need to understand that politicians are a lot of times doing things for show," Dr. Durrani said. "And they need to listen to health care workers. The health care workers asked for help a month ago and those calls were ignored."

Gov. Ducey's communications director, CJ Karamargin, released the following statement:

Arizona is grateful to the men and women of our National Guard and all the health care workers who’ve worked so hard to keep us healthy and safe. Their dedication is inspiring.