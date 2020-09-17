TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller issued a suspension of the emergency declaration requiring that people wear face coverings or shields while in public when physical distancing of at least six feet is not possible.
That declaration was issued on June 26. The suspension will take effect starting at 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
Residents are still encouraged to wear face coverings while out in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and should be aware that face coverings may still be required in certain government facilities or inside businesses. The order may be enacted again if the need arises.
“I applaud Sierra Vista residents for everything they have done to help combat COVID-19 in our community. These efforts have been borne out in the local case numbers, which have declined consistently in recent weeks and months,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller said. “While we are in a good place right now, we know that can change quickly with this virus. I ask that residents remain vigilant and continue to be kind to one another as we head into the fall and winter months.”
For more information visit www.SierraVistaAZ.gov.
