SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Social distancing has people feeling a little down and disconnected.
Mandy Hughes, also known as "the Real Housewife of Scottsdale," decided to use her downtime and creativity to share a smile, via artwork on the sidewalk.
Olivia Fierro talked to Hughes about her offer to share the good vibes around town, for a donation. The funds raised will be distributed to families impacted by Covid-19.
Scottsdale resident Jen Izenstark stood outside to see the smiles Hughes shared with her neighbors, the Kahn family. The family founded the ForeBatten Foundation, the leading organization raising money to fund research to find a cure for Juvenile Batten's Disease, (www.forebatten.org) which their twin daughters Makenzie and Amelia are living with. "We want to let you know that you are loved," Izenstark says to the family as they come outside to take in their special Sidewalk Smile.
"I watched Bob Ross as a kid, and that's the extent of it," Hughes jokes of her art training. But the results are undeniably delightful. Book through @azsidewalksmiles on Instagram, or email sidewalksmiles@hotmail.com to send a smile, or nominate a beneficiary of the fundraising.