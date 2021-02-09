PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If being pregnant during the pandemic isn't already challenging, go ahead and add into the mix the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's a girl. She is my little pandemic baby," said Dr. Crystal Pacanowski.

At first, mother of four and six months pregnant, Dr. Pacanowski was on the fence when it came to getting vaccinated, despite being a doctor treating COVID-19patients.

"Like most people, I had that initial fear. I don't anyone wants to do anything that's going to harm their baby," said Dr. Pacanowski.

Since the rollout of the vaccines, already 10,000 pregnant women across the U.S. have received it, according to federal health officials. And so far, Dr. Debra Guinn, an expert in maternal-fetal medicine with the University of Arizona School of Medicine, said have been no red flags.

"There's nothing about this vaccine that would scare me in any way," said Dr. Pacanowski.

"I'm actively encouraging all of my moms to get the vaccine when it's their time in the schedule based on their risk factors, said Dr. Guinn.

Dr. Guinn right now is leading a study on the effects of COVID-19 and mothers and has seen firsthand the complications the disease can cause, including pneumonia, pre-term labor and other severe illnesses.

"The benefits of the vaccine far out weight any risk of the vaccine," said Dr. Guinn.

That same method of thinking was what ultimately lead Pacanowski to go ahead and get vaccinated.

"As soon I was able to register, I registered and had my first dose of the vaccine when I was 17 weeks pregnant, then my second dose," said Dr. Pacanowski.

But then again, OBGYN Dr. Sharon Thompson said it's only been a few months. She suggests expecting mothers to hold off.

"We don't know, we have no data. We've been surprised in the past. There have been other medications in the past that we thought were safe. They didn't seem in preliminary studies they didn't cause any problems, but then big problems came up in pregnancy," said Dr. Thompson.

When it comes down to the World Health Organization and the CDC, they've come out saying erring on the side of caution, saying that unless you're in a high-risk group, you shouldn't have the vaccines.