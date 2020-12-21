MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - While many scientists and doctors are preaching the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, one group that data hasn't been released on is if it's safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women. That leaves it up to individual women to decide if they want to get it or not.

A Mesa OBGYN said it's not a "one size fits all" -- he believes some pregnant women should get it now and others should wait.

Baby No. 3 is on the way for Raeann Davis.

"I just don't want to be a guinea pig," she said.

She's due in April, and because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there's no data yet on the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on pregnant women and babies, she's apprehensive.

"I would like to say I would love to get it, but it was created so fast and there's so much unknown currently so, I feel like I'm better off, and my baby is better off not getting it yet," Davis said.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, known as "ACOG," recommends COVID-19 vaccines "not be withheld from pregnant women" and should be offered to lactating women the same as those who aren't breastfeeding.

"There's always going to be a risk to trying something new," said Dr. Greg Marchand.

Davis' OBGYN Dr. Greg Marchand said only some pregnant women should get the vaccine now versus down the road. He said pregnant women who are in health care and surrounded by COVID-19, or who have a past with organ transplant or heart or lung disease need to protect themselves from this virus most.

"These are people that absolutely need to get the vaccine because if they were to be infected with COVID, they could get very, very ill or even die," Dr. Marchand said.

But he said on the flip side, people like Davis with no prior health conditions should wait to see more data.

"I wouldn't get it if you're completely young and healthy and pregnant right now," Dr. Marchand said.

As for new moms who are breastfeeding right now, he said the same thing: if you have a past of serious health issues or work in health care, then get the vaccine as soon as possible.

He said if you're young and healthy and breastfeeding, then smartest to hold off and wait.