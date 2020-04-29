PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shamrock Foods has implemented additional cleaning protocols after an associate tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a Shamrock Foods Company Spokesperson, the confirmed case happened at one of the Phoenix facilities during the week of April 20. Since the case was confirmed, the food company has increased cleaning and talked with all employees and customers who may have had contact with the individual.

All potential impacted associates are no longer at work and have self-quarantined.

Shamrock Foods released the following statement to Arizona’s Family: “We continue to take extra steps to ensure the safety and well being of our customers and associates at all of our facilities, including implementing social distancing and frequently deep cleaning all locations.”

According to Shamrock Foods website, they are one of the top 10 largest food service distributors nationwide and serve customers in the western states.