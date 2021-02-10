YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - No more wasted vaccines. It's something northern Arizona counties are now committed to.

Several of those counties are now using standby waiting lists for the COVID-19 vaccine, so no doses go to waste at the end of the day.

That begs the question: what about Maricopa County?

Even after they had hundreds of doses go to waste, it doesn't sound like a waitlist is anything they want to try.

"We're at 0.3% waste right now, and I looked at Texas data and they were at about .06% waste across Texas," said grad Sukhmani Singh.

It's the answer to saving lives as fast as possible.

"We kind of treat the vaccine a little bit like liquid gold. We are very aware that we do not want to waste," said Dr. April Corona, chief medical officer at North Country Healthcare.

North Country Healthcare is a medical system that serves several Arizona counties, including Coconino. They just started a system-wide vaccine waitlist for their 14 different clinics after having three to five vaccine doses leftover each day at each clinic due to cancellations or no shows.

"Has that saved you guys from wasting a lot of vaccines since you've started that?" asked reporter Briana Whitney.

"Absolutely. We've wasted zero vaccines [since]," said Dr. Corona.

Yavapai County also newly implemented a new waitlist for 65 and older in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Cottonwood.

Their county health spokesperson told Arizona's Family over the phone the waitlist has been working well.

But as for Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, no sign of using waitlists yet.

In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson said in part, "public health has several processes in place to ensure we have as few over prepared doses as possible at the end of each day ... at this time, we are not opening waiting lists."

"Standby lists are important and I think they should be employed everywhere, but logistically running a list like that and making the phone calls, you're asking those people to come within a half-hour of that phone call usually. That's usually difficult," said family medicine doctor Andrew Carroll.

Dr. Carroll said because of Maricopa County's large size, the coordination of calling those on a waitlist could be challenging.

But like how North Country Healthcare is handling it, Carroll suggests an early "heads up" call to be ready to go.

"What I would suggest is that we have a standby list and that morning, you get a phone call saying you might get a vaccine today, but you must be here within 30 minutes of the call so be on standby almost like you're waiting on the cable guy. And if you get that call, don't miss it," he said.

Maricopa County did say there have been some second vaccine dose appointments that went unbooked at their Point of Dispensing sites, so they are now opening those up to first vaccine doses to people 75 and older.