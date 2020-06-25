PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Several members of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization have tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesman for the Diamondbacks says that when MLB shut down all spring training sites last week, the D-Backs opted to test more than 80 members of the organization for COVID-19 to ensure that those who had been at Salt River Fields were healthy and safe.
The results showed that, despite being currently asymptomatic, one member of the 40-man roster, one minor league coach and several minor league players tested positive.
The organization says it has followed all protocols immediately to ensure that each person who tested positive receives proper medical attention, if necessary, and that they are quarantined. Meantime the organization is "making all efforts organizationally to prevent any additional spread."