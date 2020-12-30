GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Banner Health is starting off 2021 with an update to their medical procedures. Starting January 1, all non-urgent "elective" surgeries and procedures will be postponed due to the increase of patients.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Banner officials said that for the last several weeks, daily assessments have been made for hospital capacity and capability, community demand, and surgical and procedural volumes. Due to the sharp increase in cases, officials felt necessary to bring back restrictions.

Half of all patients at Banner hospitals in Arizona have COVID-19 symptoms.

The following Banner hospitals are operating above capacity as of Wednesday afternoon. According to Banner Health, the current licensed bed capacity levels are as follows:

Banner Estrella: 125%

Banner Thunderbird: 124%

Banner Desert: 122%

Banner Del E Webb: 121%

Banner's definition of non-urgent elective surgeries are cases that can reasonable be postponed for 30 to 60 days without a negative impact to the patient's health of wellbeing. An urgent case cannot be reasonably postponed for 30 to 60 days without a negative impact.

All cases will be reviewed by leadership teams who will work directly with physicians who have urgent cases they believe should be scheduled.

Hospital officials will reassess the situation based on the case surge and other factors by January 7.

