PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coronavirus cases are popping up among several businesses in Arcadia. Janine Narvaise is a bartender at Zipps Sports Grill in Arcadia. She is now fearful she could have the virus.

"It definitely is a little worrisome. I don’t hvea any symptoms right now, which is fortunate for me. A lot of my coworkers do have symptoms," said Narvaise.

On Sunday, June 14, the restaurant posted on Facebook saying they had their "first positive COVID result from employees at Zipps Arcadia." But Narvaise said they knew about the exposure since Tuesday night.

"I did get a call from one of my co-workers letting management know that she did test positive for coronavirus," said Narvaise.

The restaurant has stayed open. Narvaise said she is frustrated with the way management handled things.

"For our restaurant to not chose to release a statement right away and not inform customers, and even to not tellnthe other staff members, it seems very misguided," said Narvaise.

According to the post, all employees were removed from the Arcadia location. They are now being required to get tested before returning to work. Arizona's Family went into Zipps Sports Grill in Arcadia to ask when they were notified an employee tested positive. They told us to email corporate, but we haven't heard back.

Two Phoenix-area restaurants close down due to coronavirus exposure The Porch and Hash Kitchen are planning to ramp up procedures to keep staff and guests safe while visiting the restaurants

The popular sports bar wasn't the only business hit in the area. The Porch and Hash Kitchen in Arcadia are temporarily closed from exposure to COVID-19. Chelsea's Kitchen on N. 40 Street closed in-dining service this week. Dutch Bros off Indian School Road is up and running after closing last weekend due to the virus.