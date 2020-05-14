PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A server at a north Phoenix restaurant says she was fired after speaking out against a new tipping policy.
Brianna Horn says she's worked at Tap House Kitchen near Shea Boulevard and 32nd Street ever since the owners opened the location around a year and a half ago. But Wednesday, they called a meeting with the staff to announce a new tipping policy. Horn provided Arizona's Family with a handout given to Tap House Kitchen staff at the meeting, which detailed the new tipping policy as the restaurant reopened the dining room to customers. According to the handout, servers, bussers and bartenders wouldn't be able to keep the tips they got from customers.
"They're literally what we survive on. Like, we get a paycheck every two weeks that is so much below minimum wage, like it doesn't even cover a bill," Horn said.
Instead, staff would be paid the average of their tips that they earned prior to the restaurant shutting down due to COVID-19, and it would be on their paychecks. Several employees who worked at Tap House Kitchen told Arizona's Family that the policy had already been going on for staff who'd been operating curbside pickup service during the pandemic.
Horn says she thought the policy was unfair because many customers have been trying to give waitstaff larger-than-normal tips because of all the financial hardships caused by the coronavirus.
"There have been people that have come through the drive-through and literally tried to shove $50 bills in our hands, $100 bills in our hands," Horn said.
When Horn spoke up in the meeting, the owners reversed course on the new tipping policy. But Horn says hours later she got a text from co-owner Nic Ferrantello telling her that she'd been fired. Arizona's Family reached out to Ferrantello on the phone, who said he couldn't comment. Arizona's Family also emailed him with questions, which didn't get a response.
"I'm just upset that people could actually do this to people and think that like, this is OK, you know? Because it's not OK," Horn said.
Horn is the mother of a 2-year-old and has another baby on the way. She says she's worried that she now won't be able to find work, and might have to move her family in with her parents.
Two now-former employees confirmed to Arizona's Family that they had quit their jobs at Tap House Kitchen in the wake of Wednesday's meeting, saying that several others had also done the same.