PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Limited vaccine supply and difficulties in scheduling appointments have led some seniors to reach out for tips and tricks to get the COVID-19 protection they need.
"I stay very much quarantined during the pandemic, but you can always be around someone who does have issues and you're not aware," says Carolyn Szatkowski, who recently turned 78 years old.
After many attempts, Szatkowski says she gave up on trying to schedule a vaccine appointment through the state's online portal. Out of options, she reached out to a public health expert she has seen on television.
"I think I get emails about every day," says Will Humble, executive director for the Arizona Public Health Association. "They just want to get the vaccine so they can get their life back and have some more years left."
Humble does not remember advising Szatkowski, but he says she's not the only senior to turn to him for help. Humble says his first piece of advice is for seniors to seek assistance from family members who might help them navigate the vaccine appointment website. Still, with limited vaccine supply, appointments go fast.
"There's a chance, maybe, you can find someone with compassion who recognizes that you are precisely who these vaccines are intended for," says Humble.
After exchanging emails with Humble, Szatkowski went to the Grand Canyon University vaccination site without an appointment. She says she was able to get a shot.
"They could not have been better," says Szatkowski.
A spokesperson for GCU said Tuesday patients arriving at the vaccination site must have an appointment.
Szatkowski is grateful for the COVID-19 protection. She hopes improvements in the ADHS scheduling site will help other seniors book appointments.
"Some people got through, finally," says Szatkowski. "And others, no."