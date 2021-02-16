PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We've seen the long lines of cars at vaccination sites and a lot of frustration over the appointment process, but a new problem leaders say is coming. Data shows only half of Arizonans want the vaccine.

It's a huge red flag one lawmaker said needs to be addressed immediately.

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly laid it on the table. At first, our state had a vaccine distribution problem with doses being thrown out.

Now we have a supply problem without enough doses, but soon he expects plenty of supply but not enough people who want them.

While many are excited to get the COVID-19 vaccine, others have their apprehensions.

"My hesitance was that it only came out a month ago. It's not even been on the market for ... less than a year," said Patty Fryover.

Fryover was one of those concerned and wasn't going to get it at all.

Arizona doctors, community members tackle vaccine hesitancy in minority groups Porter says some studies suggest up to 60% of African Americans are wary of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Democrat Sen. Kelly is worried about how many more feel the same way.

"We have the doses. We have the distribution system, but with my conversations with the governor, he's got data that only 50-55% of Arizonans are willing to get vaccinated. We need that number to be at 75%," said Kelly at Luke Air Force Base in the West Valley.

"My goal is to educate my patients as much as possible and then let them know I, myself, have been immunized. I've asked my family to be immunized," said Dr. Andrew Carroll.

Dr. Carroll is not only a primary care doctor, he's been Fryover's doctor for more than a decade.

"There's a lot of primary care docs out there who have these long-term relationships with patients. They've come to trust us through thick and thin," said Dr. Carroll. "That's what changed her mind."

"He's never led me wrong yet," said Fryover.

Other groups are relying on trust as well.

Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health, known as "NOAH," serves much of the Phoenix area, medically caring for the underprivileged and working poor.

They're now administering the vaccine to eligible patients and have given about 1,700 doses in eight days.

"We started with a list of NOAH patients who have been with us at least three years, knowing that the relationship was important," said NOAH's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Connie Tucker. "We're all in all together, which develops a lot of trust for the patients when we say it's time for them to get a vaccine to be part of the solution for the pandemic. They're all in."

Now with more vaccines getting to family practices and doctors' offices, health care professionals hope that can get Arizona closer to that 75% number needed for herd immunity.

"I think I'm gonna be OK. I'm gonna get over that little fear that I had," said Fryover.

Maricopa County officials said they're also patterning with several community organizations to reach different communities and are working on a new advertising campaign that's core message is about vaccine safety and efficacy.