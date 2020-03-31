SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The mayor and Chamber of Commerce of Sedona are asking people to postpone their plans to visit the red rocks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"It is the first time, and it's not fun. It's not something we want to do, but we all know what we're facing here, and it's not pretty, and it's something we know we have to do," said Mayor Sandy Moriarty.

The gift shops are closed, and some restaurants are still open for takeout only. The typically-packed tourist areas are now virtually empty.

"'Essential business' does not include high-end art galleries or high-end jewelry shops--and we have some nice ones here--but no one can argue that's an essential business," Moriarty said.

However, the hiking trails are where they're still seeing people flock.

"The parking lot at Devil's Bridge was full, but there were people coming in and out pretty regularly. We circled around once and got a parking spot," said Azariah Fowler, a hiker visiting from Phoenix. "Everybody was able to respect each other's distance; people were coming up the trail, moving to the side so people could have a wide berth."

Fowler agrees, though, that asking people to stay home is necessary. "I think it's the right thing to do. Honestly, the sooner everybody stays in for a little bit, the sooner this can pass. It's precautions just to make sure nobody else gets sick," Fowler said.

Governor Doug Ducey signed an executive order on Monday called "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected." The order encourages people to enjoy the outdoors for exercise, including the hiking trails, as long as you follow social distancing guidelines.

"You have trails you can hike on closer to your home, and that's what I believe we're trying to do, and it's all in the effort to flatten the curve and contain the virus. That's got to be our top priority," Moriarty said.

Jennifer Wesselhoff, the president and CEO of Sedona's Chamber of Commerce, said that if people continue to visit Sedona for hiking, it can have a trickle-down effect on other businesses and their residents.

"If a person comes here to hike, they're parking probably in a congested area, they're possibly passing people on the trail, they may or may not be using the restrooms at the trail," Wesselhoff explained.

There are already several cases of COVID-19 in Sedona, which is split between two counties -- Yavapai and Coconino. Wesselhoff said the main reason they're asking for people to reconsider their plans is so that their medical facilities don't become overwhelmed, as they have limited supplies.

"Sedona is rural, you know. We're two hours away from Phoenix, two hours away from the Grand Canyon, and we have limited medical facilities. Every additional visitor that comes to our area requires services that our residents also need so visitors at this time are putting a strain on our medical resources, could put a strain on our infrastructure," Wesselhoff said. "Right now, we want to keep our residents first and our community first and united and ask those people who have those resources at home to stay home and allow us to keep Sedona safe."

Moriarty and Wesselhoff said they are in talks with the Forest Service about closing down the trails.

"I'm sorry we have to take the attitude that we do right now, I really am. I'm sorry we can't invite you to come up and join us here, but it's really not the best choice right now," Moriarty said.

Moriarty and Wesselhoff say none of this is permanent, of course, and they can't wait to invite people back to their little town.

"Sedona's not shining brightly--a lot of our heritage sights are closed, the Chapel of the Holy Cross is closed, many of our jeep tour businesses have voluntarily closed," Wesselhoff said. "We're not able to give you that full Sedona experience, so when we are, we will welcome you with open arms."