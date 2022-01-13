PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona hospital resources are stretched thin, with ICU beds 95% full. Hospitals need to discharge patients to open up more beds, and many of those patients require continued care. Oftentimes, they go to a skilled nursing facility before going home.

The COVID-19 surge has many of those secondary care units refusing new intakes. "A lot of it is due to staffing because there's a lack of staffing in the whole workforce here, and it's really hit skilled nursing even further," said Dave Voepel, CEO for the Arizona Health Care Association.

When they say no to new intakes, it leaves patients waiting days or even weeks in the ICU, and hospitals can't open those beds. "If they don't have enough staff, they can't open up a bed, which tightens up things even more," said Voepel. "We can't help the hospitals decompress."

"Now staff has to take time to manage their patients that could have been managed out-patient if they are ready to go, and it's just adding to the problem we are having right now," said Dr. Arya Chowdhury, an independent contractor who is working at several emergency rooms in the Phoenix metro.

Only 5% percent of our state's ICU beds are open right now, and with skilled nursing facilities not taking patients off their hands, it's a massive bottleneck. "I'm seeing several cases where a patient was discharged to a facility and then literally turned around in the ambulance back to the ER," said Chowdhury. "I'm seeing the same patient again, and I ask, 'Why?' The patient was just discharged. Why is the patient back?' They'll say, 'Oh, we just didn't have the capacity to take care of this patient.'"

At those secondary care units, nurses, already in short supply, are calling out more, having to quarantine because of the quick-spreading omicron variant. On top of that, some facilities feel obligated to protect current patients from COVID-19. "Because they don't have COVID in the building and maybe they don't have enough residents boosted yet to where they feel like they could safely take care of a COVID patient, then they're not able to take them." said Voepel. "They shouldn't take them."

In an email, a spokesperson from the Arizona Department of Health Services said, "ADHS is in close contact with skilled nursing facilities to facilitate transfers of COVID-19 patients to post-acute care."

"We just have to work our way through it," said Voepel. "We know omicron is probably going to tail off sometime soon. Hopefully, that will help."