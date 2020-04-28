CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Another nursing home in Chandler says it has patients who have tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement Tuesday, Avenir Memory Care Chandler confirmed that the facility does have positive cases. Officials would not confirm the number of patients who tested positive, or if there have been any deaths.

Avenir is located across the street from Pennington Gardens, which reported 13 deaths and 28 positive cases of coronavirus earlier this month. Family members with loved ones in the facility have been calling for regular testing to keep the virus under control. Avenir and Pennington Gardens are both located near Pecos and Dobson roads in Chandler.

A statement from Avenir reads:

From the onset of the pandemic, Avenir has followed all the guidelines and recommendations set out by the Arizona Department of Health Services and continues to. In late February we began limiting access to our communities by asking families and friends to reduce their visits and by early March implemented and complied with the CDC’s guideline that only medical essential personnel be permitted access into the community.

Avenir says that all medical essential personnel and staff have been required to disclose any recent travel, temperatures taken and record each time someone enters the community. Anyone coming in must complete a questionnaire to confirm that they are not showing or feeling any symptoms connected to the virus.

The facility also says that Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) is being worn by all essential workers, as outlined by the CDC, while in the community at all times. Anyone who presents any signs of illness will not be allowed to enter the community. Avenir says all of its employees are trained to recognize any signs of respiratory illness and are monitoring all residents closely.

Avenir also says it is committed to deep-cleaning the facility. "Our infection control protocols have been fully implemented," reads the statement. "Additionally, we have engaged a third-party restoration group to assist us in deep cleaning all common areas and residents’ suites on a regular basis in an effort to further reduce the spread of the virus."