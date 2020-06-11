SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale movie theater started showing movies again Wednesday for the first time in months.
RoadHouse Cinemas said it's taking extra measures to keep people healthy, like cleaning after each film, spacing people out watching the movies and keeping hand sanitizer around the building.
"We know that a lot of places are waiting to open," said manager Jessa Mandeville. "We chose to open now to work out any kinks that might be coming around. We wanted to make sure we had our program in place before all the blockbusters hit before people start coming out in bigger quantities."
Right now, the theater is showing older movies. After months of social distancing, film buffs wasted no time getting back to the theater.
"We love movies," said Regina Buzzello. "It's a time to get out and have popcorn."
Buzzello has a tradition with her friends -- visiting RoadHouse Cinemas.
"Every Tuesday night for the last four years, and that all came to a stop in March, so we're just really excited to get back to seeing movies," said Buzzello.
Mandeville said employees get a health check before they get in the building and must wear masks. That's not required for customers.
"We are operating at about 50% capacity," said Mandeville. "We've got our tables pulled away. We've got all of our bar seating gone. We are blocking off every other seat in our auditorium, so there's a lot of space in between people."
Customers said they appreciate the extra measures.
"I feel safe because I practice common sense," said Keith Ambrose. "I wash my hands when I touch things and try not to do that."
"They're not selling seats together unless they're in a group," said Buzzello. "That made us all feel comfortable, but we still need to be careful."