SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mrs. Abbey Bobbett is a fourth grade teacher from Laguna Elementary School in Scottsdale.
She is a National Board Certified Teacher. It is no wonder after seeing how her students respond to her.
In this time of distance learning, besides just her weekly lessons online, Mrs. Bobbett sent each one of her students a personal note of encouragement, along with some goodies.
"I sent them some gum and said 'hope you have an extra special day,'" explains Bobbett. "Then I sent them a book mark, and sent them a little note that says: 'Really miss you. Hope you're doing ok, love Mrs. Bobbett.'"
The responses poured in: artwork like a painted rock, heartfelt notes from parents, and even a colorful drawing of a snake on a paper towel.
"One of my girls, Ella, she drew it. She loves snakes. We spent about 20 minutes on our call with her, and she showed me her snake, it's a ball python. She drew me a little pictures of it," says Mrs. Bobbett. "She's really into reptiles and snakes, and she's really creative. So she needed that outlet."
But it didn't end there. Parents organized a suprise personal parade in front of Mrs. Bobbett's home. Cars lined her street as far as the eye could see. Students and their parents dropped off signs, balloons, cards and gifts, all to say "thank you" and "we miss you."
"It was hard not to reach out and hug on them!!" exclaimed Mrs. Bobbett. "I think online learning is hard and really difficult to do. It's a lot easier to be in the classroom, than it is online. I just wanted them to know that I was there for them, that they know that I loved them."
Mrs. Bobbett and her students will end the school year apart. However, it is clear. The relationship Mrs. Bobbett has with each of her students will bond them well beyond fourth grade.Mrs. Abbey Bobbett is a fourth grade teacher from Laguna Elementary School in Scottsdale.
She is a National Board Certified Teacher. It is no wonder after seeing how her students respond to her.
In this time of distance learning, besides just her weekly lessons online, Mrs. Bobbett sent each one of her students a personal note of encouragement, along with some goodies.
"I sent them some gum and said 'hope you have an extra special day,'" explains Bobbett. "Then I sent them a book mark, and sent them a little note that says: 'Really miss you. Hope you're doing ok, love Mrs. Bobbett.'"
The responses poured in: artwork like a painted rock, heartfelt notes from parents, and even a colorful drawing of a snake on a paper towel.
"One of my girls, Ella, she drew it. She loves snakes. We spent about 20 minutes on our call with her, and she showed me her snake, it's a ball python. She drew me a little pictures of it," says Mrs. Bobbett. "She's really into reptiles and snakes, and she's really creative. So she needed that outlet."
But it didn't end there. Parents organized a suprise personal parade in front of Mrs. Bobbett's home. Cars lined her street as far as the eye could see. Students and their parents dropped off signs, balloons, cards and gifts, all to say "thank you" and "we miss you."
"It was hard not to reach out and hug on them!!" exclaimed Mrs. Bobbett. "I think online learning is hard and really difficult to do. It's a lot easier to be in the classroom, than it is online. I just wanted them to know that I was there for them, that they know that I loved them."
Mrs. Bobbett and her students will end the school year apart. However, it is clear. The relationship Mrs. Bobbett has with each of her students will bond them well beyond fourth grade.