SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Allison Bosworth knew that something was up, she just didn't know what.

"I had a little bit of a hint last night because I got a text from a parent saying just please turn off your sprinklers and don't ask questions," Bosworth said.

But when the second-grade teacher at Hopi Elementary walked out onto her front lawn around 6:15 Wednesday morning, she found the surprise that parents and students had been hatching. It was pictures of each of her second-graders stuck in the grass, and big letters spelling out "best teacher ever."

"Glad that it was early and there weren't a lot of people around because I just started crying," Bosworth said.

Bosworth gets to have Zoom calls with her students, but she says it just isn't the same.

"Just really hard because they bring so much to my life. Like we would start every day with a hug, a handshake or a high five."

Still, Wednesday's virtual meetup was met with a little more excitement.

"I was able to walk out here with my laptop and show them, and they went nuts," Bosworth said.

But sometimes you can't substitute for showing up and seeing it in person.

"I miss her!" said Hopi Elementary second-grader Hudson Merritt, riding in the back seat of his mom's car.

The stay-at-home order caused by COVID-19 has sparked a new appreciation for teachers, from students and parents alike.

"I mean, I've always appreciated them," said Amanda Merritt, Hudson's mom. "I've known that it is not something I could do, but I think it shows you even more how special they are."

And Wednesday's show of support was a reminder for Bosworth that she's loved.

"I miss them," Bosworth said. "And it was like the best surprise ever."