SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A strip club in south Scottsdale is shut down for the foreseeable future because of violating the rules of preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Skin Cabaret was forced to close on Monday. Investigators said the adult entertainment club failed to enforce the physical distancing rules. AZDHS didn't go into specifics. Skin Cabaret can't reopen until the department grants permission and it must going through a phased reopening process.

3 bars in Scottsdale, Tempe allowed to reopen after being closed by health department Along with following coronavirus guidelines, ADHS also said the businesses have to close at or before 10 p.m. for three weeks. They were also fined $3,000.

A handful of bars in Scottsdale and Tempe were temporarily closed because of COVID-19 violations and it took them weeks to get approval to reopen. Bottled Blonde and Casa Amigos/Skylanes in Scottsdale and Tempe's Tempe's Glow Shots and Cocktails were told to closed in late August and didn't get the green light to reopen until early October.