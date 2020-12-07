SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- As negotiations over a new coronavirus relief bill continue, many small businesses are struggling to stay afloat. According to an expert, one out of seven small businesses across the country has already permanently close down due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

Scottsdale small business owner Tarra Sachedina is one of them. "We lost about 80% of our revenue and it was catastrophic," said Sachedina.

Sachedina was the owner of The Studio Phoenix, a boutique fitness studio. She said following the state's second shutdown, she made the tough decision to close her doors for good. "We came to the decision that we needed to not go back to the brick and mortar and just see what life could be like having a virtual studio," said Sachedina.

Sachedina said she applied for a PPP loan, but it wasn't approved. Meantime, other businesses are waiting for another round stimulus funding to help them survive.

The CEO of Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Glenn Hamer, said it appears Congress is close to a deal. The $900 billion proposal aims to help struggling industries. "It will be focused on those areas like hotels, like restaurants, like small businesses that have been hit very hard," said Hamer.

For now, Sachedina is pivoting to online and pop-up classes. She said moving forward, there needs to be more resources and support for small businesses as they navigate these challenging times. "We need help. And when I say we, I mean small businesses and people need help beyond a check," said Sachedina.