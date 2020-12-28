SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) – With thousands of confirmed COVID-19 cases each day, doctors are concerned about New Years Eve parties helping the virus spread even more.
But many Valley restaurants said they have plans in place to make sure you're protected. An owner of Boondocks Patio and Grill said it helps they have outdoor seating and they'll also follow all CDC guidelines to make sure patrons and employees are protected. "Pre-pandemic lines," Boondocks Patio and Grill owner Luke Kory said the restaurant was packed for the 2019 New Year's Eve party.
Now, Kory knows this year will be different with the COVID-19 pandemic still looming. "Public safety is very important," said Kory. "If people don't feel comfortable in your establishment then they're not going to have fun." The local bar owner said they're limiting capacity to 50%, checking temperatures at the door, requiring face coverings keeping tables six feet apart and sanitizing them religiously.
On top of that, people can't just get up and roam the restaurant. "We are not a bar anymore. People can't walk up to the bar and grab a drink but they can definitely sit down and order through a server," said Kory.
Kory hopes customers listen to his employees and follow those guidelines on 2020's last day. "They're doing it to protect you; they're not trying to hinder your 2020 experience," said Kory. "So help them out because they want to follow the rules along with everyone else."