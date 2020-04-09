Scottsdale respiratory therapist talks keeping COVID-19 patients alive with ventilators

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ( 3TV/CBS 5 ) - We’ve talked so much about coronavirus patients who need ventilators. In the hospital, when those patients need critical care, it’s respiratory therapists who are helping to keep them alive with those machines.

Lori Greenbeck is a registered respiratory therapist at Honor Health Hospital on Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. She describes the inside of the hospital as a ghost town right now: No families inside, and a lot of the staff tending to two areas designated for COVID-19 patients.

She wears full PPE [personal protective equipment] every day from head to toe. “Once you’re in an area for the day, we work 12-hour shifts. You don’t leave,” she said.

She specializes in the heart and lungs and has been monitoring patients in the ICU.

“Respiratory therapists are the ones that manage the ventilators. I mean, you are in charge of that patient’s breathing,” she said. “You’re giving them every breath. It’s a lot of maintenance.”

As the death rate has grown in Arizona each day, Greenbeck has watched that happen right in front of her eyes, losing patients she’s been trying to keep alive.

“Ugh. You know, you think they’re all going to make it. Nobody goes on a ventilator thinking they’re not going to come off, but it is a last-ditch effort,” she said. “You put them on [a] ventilator knowing there are no other options, and when they don’t come off, it’s’ really heartbreaking.”

But Greenbeck said she’s also watched patients recover, shining some hope on a situation that at times can feel so hopeless. The community has shown their support too.

The Scottsdale Police Department gave a standing ovation at the hospital during their shift change this week, and balloons right outside the hospital say what everyone feels for these medical heroes: "Thanks."

“It’s very sweet to see that people see you and appreciate it,” Greenbeck said. She said most of their staff hasn’t gotten sick either, and she credits that to how dedicated the hospital and staff are to wearing full PPE.

She said all the staff is working long hours and extra days to make sure these patients have the best chances of recovering.