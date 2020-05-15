SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Bungalows is now on its second day open to the public after closing due to the pandemic, and they've noticed an interesting trend. About half their guests are from California.
"We do anticipate a large number of guests coming from California due to the lockdown still that will remain for the LA areas for at least another month or two," said Jeffrey Miller, Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Bungalows general manager.
No matter where you’re from, the resort experience is a little different nowadays. Andaz has removed about half the pool furniture to limit the number of people who can gather. They’re also serving breakfast and lunch at the pool so that people are more separated during those meals.
Additionally, employees are all wearing masks.
In the rooms, they’ve taken out magazines, paper products, glassware, and even the minibar. But even with the changes, cooped-up Californians are still coming.
“Nice to have a change of scenery. Nice to be somewhere different," said Tom Celli, a visitor from San Diego. "A couple days away from home, from the backyard, from walking the same streets, absolutely."
Andaz is also hoping to attract locals who want to come to the resort for a "staycation."
And for couples whose wedding plans have been impacted by COVID-19, they also have something to offer: an “elopement special” where couples and 10 of their friends can hold a small gathering and still get hitched.