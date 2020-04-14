SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Scottsdale police say one of its dispatchers has tested positive for coronavirus. The police department confirmed the diagnosis Tuesday evening.

As part of the department's COVID-19 response plan, the communications unit is being moved to a secondary location within the department. Police say the dispatch center will then receive a “deep-cleaning.”

Dispatch operations will then return to the original location after the cleaning has taken place.

Police assure the public that this will not cause any disruption of services.