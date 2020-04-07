SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale Police officers and firefighters showed their support on Tuesday evening for the doctors and nurses on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
They cheered on the health care professionals as they made their way into HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center. It happened around 7 p.m. when most of the staff swap out for their 12-hour shifts.
"So for their (community) partners come and take the time to make the world stop for a minute and recognize what they're doing for our community and this type of patient care is incredibly important," said Kim Post, the executive vice president and COO of HonorHealth.
Scottsdale Fire along with Scottsdale PD stopped by Honor Health Shea campus tonight, to show our appreciation and support for all the ongoing work hospital staff are enduring day in and day out keeping our community safe. Scottsdale Fire says thank you !! pic.twitter.com/Otr5HkqsDH— Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) April 8, 2020
Crews also did a drive-by flashing light parade at that hospital plus the campuses at HonorHealth Osborn and Thompson Peak Medical Center. The hospital staff said it means the world to them to have their first responders partners recognize them.
"I know they are just as busy as we are preparing for this pandemic, and for them to think of this on their own and really put what these frontline caregivers are doing as a priority for recognition and everything they have to deal with is incredible," said Post.
"As we're all working as first responders we wanted to reach out and basically show our appreciation to our hospital staff, to our nurses, our doctors, all those who are working on the front lines of this pandemic," said Ben Hoster with the Scottsdale Police Department.