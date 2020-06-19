SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For weeks we've seen the videos circulating online -- packed bars in Scottsdale where masks were hard to find. There are now new signs in front of some of the bars telling patrons masks are required while inside.

This is the first weekend of the mandatory mask policy in Scottsdale and there are some exceptions. Read more about the emergency proclamation here.

“We'd like to think we have confidence that everybody is going to try to abide,” Mayor Jim Lane said. “We've done, throughout the pandemic, a very good job I think of education and informing people and trying to solicit their cooperation to work with us.”

According to the city, it is up to each establishment to enforce the rules. It's up to businesses to ask customers to comply. If they don't? Ask them to leave. If the customer won’t leave, you can call the police for help. However, Lane says he doesn’t want to always get law enforcement engaged and it’s more about education.

In open letters to Gov. Doug Ducey, hundreds of Arizona doctors asked for a statewide mandate saying there's growing evidence showing masks as one of the key ways to stop the spread of COVID-19. This week, Ducey gave cities in the state the power to make their own mask policies.

Arizona’s Family reached out to some of the groups that manage the Scottsdale nightclubs. Below is a statement from Evening Entertainment Group which represents a number of locations including Bottled Blonde and Hi-Fi:

“Mask Up! Effective immediately, face masks will be required by all guests and staff upon entering Evening Entertainment Group locations, and while moving about inside. Masks can be removed only while seated at a table. We thank you for your understanding as we continue to create a safe, fun environment for all!” The group says they will also be operating at 50% capacity to allow for physical distancing, which was recommended in the mayor’s proclamation."

Riot Hospitality Group will have similar rules and issued the following statement:

“Leading up to the reopening of our venues, we set new health and safety standards that went above and beyond what our licensing authorities require. We have already put measures in place to adopt to the new guidelines.”

The group has venues like Riot House, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row and El Jefe. Spokeswoman Lissa Druss says they are optimistic people will adhere to the new policies.

The mayor's message for the community this weekend is simple.

“Have a nice time, take care of yourself and take care of others,” Lane said. “Make sure you are considering not only your personal health, but also how you may effect someone else.”

He says there are other plans in the works that may help bars and restaurants. Lane says they won't be mandates, but more like directives, that will help them with physical distancing.