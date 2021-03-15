GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- You do what you've got to do sometimes. That's what 77-year old Valley resident Nelson Strasser realized when he needed to find a way to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Scottsdale man lives a very active life, spent mostly on two wheels. He rides his bike to his almost-daily pickleball matches and his grandson's games on the weekends. But when it came time to get vaccinated, he turned down a ride from his daughter to State Farm Stadium. Nelson said it was important to him to get there on his own.
"I started out with the attitude that if this doesn't work out, at least this is going to be a beautiful bike ride, along a part of a canal that I've never been on," said Strasser.
He hopped on his bike and headed west--- 24 miles. He took the Arizona Canal, cutting over the Grand Canal until he reached the stadium. It took him three hours, finally pulling into the car line around 10am.
"When I pulled up and saw these hundreds of cars, police and medical technicians, it was actually thrilling," said Strasser. "Then the only question was would they let me in."
"They must've taken pity on me. 'Look at this old dude, schlepped his bicycle down here. What are we gonna do, tell him no vaccine?' So I think I had the sympathy ploy working in my benefit," he said.
Volunteers told Strasser he was the first bike to come through. They helped him secure his bike, then put him in a golf cart to get his vaccine.
Strasser then pedaled another 24 miles home, even changing a flat tire on the way. As a cancer survivor, Nelson said he's used to big challenges in life. But even after this impressive journey, he wouldn't consider himself tough.
"I think you just do what you've got to do, and that's a good feeling to be able to do it," said Strasser. "But tough? Nah---you could probably beat me up."