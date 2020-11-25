SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There's been so much talk about vaccines: when they'll be ready, how effective they are and who will get it first. There are still many who say they don't want to get it at all, but a Scottsdale man wants to change that. He's a volunteer in one vaccine trial and talked to Arizona's Family about what it was like and why he took the risk.

Looking through the pages of information he got as part of the trial, it's an involved study that is 25 months long and includes six clinical visits and 25 phone calls. But he said it's all been worth it.

"I want people to realize this is how we get society moving again," he said.

The Scottsdale man, who asked to stay anonymous, wanted to be a positive part of history in the most trying year of many people's lifetimes.

"The first time I went in, we did a full physical, and then they gave me my first injection, and that injection I didn't know if it was going to be a placebo or the actual vaccine," he said.

That was back in August. Then a month later, he went in for the second shot.

"The next day, I was lethargic like a cat. I had to lay low for six to seven hours in the morning and then felt great the rest of the afternoon," he said.

He said that's the only real side effect he had. The Moderna vaccine is 94.5% effective. Other companies like Pfizer have seen similar numbers.

"These efficacy rates are great. They're phenomenal, actually. They're probably the best they could be," said Dr. Shad Marvasti, with the University of Arizona College of Medicine.

Dr. Marvasti said the vaccine trials are not only promising but extremely important for targeting infection rates too.

"Like we want communities of black and brown to participate as well because we want to help those communities that have been disproportionally affected," he said.

But Dr. Marvasti said there are still some unknowns.

"We don't know still whether it can prevent you from getting infected. We know it can prevent you from getting really sick and that may be good enough," he said.

But as somebody who received it, the Scottsdale man said it's easy and safe and said everyone should get it once they can.

"It's vaccines or trying to rewrite how we live in society. You choose," he said.