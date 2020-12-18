SCOTTSDALE,AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale man faces federal charges after allegedly stealing millions of dollars by falsely claiming to be a distributor of 3M face masks.

According to the criminal complaint unsealed by the U.S Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Dale Hipes is charged with wire fraud and money laundering. In his role as CEO of BRI Supply, Inc., Hipes reportedly told a philanthropist in Texas that he could provide the state with 3M masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hipes falsely claimed to be a 3M authorized distributor and promised delivery in three days.

The philanthropist wired $16.65 million to Hipes, believing it would be used to purchase nine million masks for Texas. Five weeks later, it was apparent they would never receive the order. The philanthropist then discovered that Hipes wasn’t an authorized dealer for 3M and demanded a full refund of their payment. Instead, Hipes only returned $12 million to the victim and stopped all communication. Hipes used the remainder of the funds for personal use, according to the complaint.

Two people from Phoenix among 4 charged with COVID-19 CARES Act fraud The four submitted loan applications with falsified employee and wage information, fake bank statements, and other false information, which allowed them to obtain 15 different loans totaling more than $3.5 million in loan proceeds.

The COVID-19 Task Force, a team started by U.S Attorney Michael Bailey and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to combat fraud schemes during the pandemic, worked with local authorities to seize four bank accounts of Hipes and a 2020 Kawasaki utility vehicle. Authorities say the bank accounts and utility vehicle are alleged to contain or have been purchased with proceeds traced back to Hipes.

“It’s truly reprehensible that someone would misrepresent themselves and promise to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during a pandemic then take millions of the fraudulently obtained money and use it for their own personal gain,” said Sean Kaul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office.

If convicted, wire fraud charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. A conviction for transactional money laundering carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

“It is also not lost on us that this act is deliberately contrary to the actions of the philanthropist who fronted the money to the State of Texas in the first place. We want to thank 3M for their assistance and cooperation with this investigation as well as the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona,” said Kaul.

Read the full criminal complaint below: