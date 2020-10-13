SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- While many Arizona businesses are struggling, one is seeing an uptick. Apparently, a lot of people are looking to get LASIK eye surgery.

One of the main reasons? People's glasses are fogging up because of face coverings. Ophthalmologist Paul Petelin at Petelin Vision is keeping busy. He says more and more people are coming in, seeking a solution because their glasses are fogging up due to their face masks.

They've had enough and now they're getting rid of their frames. "Easily half to 60% maybe 70% that are coming in are people who are constantly reminded throughout the day they have this problem because their glasses are constantly fogged up," said Petelin.

Just take it from Nick Ortiz who got LASIK in June. "You know, even just normal breathing, it's hot here in Arizona so all that heat going up to your glasses not the best thing when you're wearing the mask; pretty uncomfortable," said Ortiz.

Valley teacher Allesia Bassett said it's frustrating. She just got LASIK on Friday, just in time she said to get rid of a distraction for in-person learning. "I don't have to deal with fog anymore," said Bassett.

Consumer Reports has tips on how to make wearing a mask more comfortable “Wearing a mask is essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean you have to put up with the annoyances that come from wearing them."

The foggy frames is one of the major reasons Petelin is getting more business. He said more people in general are getting elective procedures during this pandemic. "I have quite a few friends in this corner of town that are plastic surgeons and they've been busier than ever. A part of it is people having time to think about things they normally might not spend as much time thinking about," said Petelin.

For Ortiz and Bassett, it means no more fog and 2020 vision. No more fidgeting with glasses or mask, something a doctor can appreciate. "It was the best decision I made in awhile," said Bassett.