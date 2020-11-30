SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Scottsdale ICU nurse says she had to take a time out from her job because the pressures of the pandemic have been overwhelming.

Janet Campbell-Vincent Says she worries that even more experienced nurses will do the same if Congress doesn't approve a stimulus package helping frontline workers. “They don't see what it looks like,” says Campbell-Vincent. “Multiple organ failure is a horrible way to go, and that's what's happening with these patients.”

Staffers worry Phoenix-area hospitals are facing shortages of ICU beds and workers If hospital beds keep filling up, some doctors say the first thing to go will be elective surgeries, especially those that require a stay in the ICU.

With 17 years in the field, it took a global pandemic to push her to the limit. Campbell-Vincent describes working in an ICU during times of COVID-19. “I had one guy that was just begging me for a drink of milk. He wanted to be able to taste something,” says Campbell-Vincent. “I said no, everything has to go in a feeding tube now. And he's just mouthing the words ‘I wish I had died’.”

Campbell-Vincent took a leave in October, and she’s not the only one. According to numbers from the state board of nursing, 236 Arizona nurses retired this year. It’s unclear why each nurse decided to retire, as the Arizona State Board of Nursing does not track that information.

“I have seen others leave who have worked alongside me for years,” says Campbell-Vincent.

Working throughout this crisis has been taxing, says Campbell-Vincent. She got sick with COVID-19 early in the pandemic, she has filled countless shifts, and she has juggled multiple patients, sometimes without the proper PPE.

Campbell-Vincent is speaking out in hopes congress will approve the Heroes Act. The stimulus package would provide critical support for hospitals in staffing, but the measure has stalled. Campbell-Vincent is not sure if her leave will be temporary or permanent. For now, she is using her time away to be with family and participate in COVID-19 antibody research.

“It was not an easy decision to make,” says Campbell-Vincent. “It does make you kind of take perspective on what's important in your life.”

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva cosponsored the Heroes Act. In a statement to Arizona's Family, Grijalva said: