SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new app by a Scottsdale-based business tracks your COVID and vaccine status. A Scottsdale golf club is already using it. After 20 years working at Scottsdale Silverado Golf Club, Mike Elmore thinks it's the best job by par.
"I love it," said Elmore. "Look at the view."
When COVID hit Arizona, BuddyCheque's vaccination passport, ConfirmD, used the golf club as a pilot. The app shows your COVID test history, antibody status, and vaccine record right on your phone.
"We have businesses at Sky Harbor that are already using it," said Ramsey Kilani, Co-founder of ConfirmD. "We've talked to a major airline who is very interested."
Soon, employees like Elmore will use the app every day at Silverado.
"It's going to become a passport for their ability to work, and we think eventually that's something that's going to go into the airport, restaurants," said Bill Corn, The Director of Finance for Scottsdale Silverado Golf Club.
Since the pandemic started, Corn said employees got COVID tests frequently to keep everyone healthy. He said the app is another tool to keep employees safe by tracking each one's COVID data. It won't be required, but strongly suggested, according to Corn. Golf club staff have mixed feelings about it.
"I like that idea, but again, there's still that, will my info be hacked or seen by other people?" said Elmore.
"ConfirmD has best in class data security and adheres to all medical and personal information privacy standards," said Kilani.
Kilani said the app would eventually show other vaccines, like the flu shot.
In the end, Elmore says, "It makes me feel safer."