SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Brenda Laskoskie can't wait to get her employees back to work at her silk and fresh flower shop, Dei-Zinz.

"Our business depends on those people. They're like family to us," she said.

When the federal government first announced the Paycheck Protection Program, Laskoskie tried to get a loan.

"It was very frustrating," she said. "My bank that I have banked with for years left us in the cold."

Laskoskie went to another lender. Enterprise Bank and Trust was accepting PPP applications from people who had never done business with them, and when the second round of funding opened up, they helped Laskoskie get her loan.

"Small businesses are the engines of our economy and we just needed to make sure we did our part and we weren’t going to say only clients," said Jeff Friesen, the president of the bank's Arizona region.

According to Friesen, Enterprise shifted 100 workers and started processing loans 24/7.

"We put a department together in five days and funded over three years’ worth of loans inside of a couple of weeks," he told 3 On Your Side.

Lenders across the country have been doing the same. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, 2.2 million loans worth $175 million were approved in the second round of PPP funding through May 1, including $3.7 billion dollars in loans to 43,915 Arizona businesses. The average loan in the second round is $79,000.

"We did extraordinarily well," said Chris Camacho, the president of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

Now that the money is flowing, GPEC said business owners need to focus on loan forgiveness.

"It's very important that you’re documenting all expenses and making sure that your application matches your W-2 filings for your employees," Camacho said.

For loan forgiveness, 75% of the loan has to be spent on payroll, 25% can go to utilities, mortgage, and rent, business owners can not cut staffing, and wages under $100,000 can not be reduced by more than 25%, GPEC reminded loan recipients.

Laskoskie says the future of Dei-Zinz is still uncertain.

"It's kind of traumatizing to sit here and see all that you’ve built, it’s like a ghost town," she said.

But she believes the PPP loan is a lifeline that will help.