SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Among one of the first to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in Arizona will be the Scottsdale Fire Department chief.

He's using his leadership position to urge all other first responders to get the vaccine ASAP, saying it's their duty to protect and serve and this can only make their jobs safer for both themselves and those they respond to.

Firefighters are sometimes the first contact some COVID-19 patients have when they're taken to the hospital, so it puts firefighters at huge risk of exposure on the job.

Scottsdale Fire Chief Tom Shannon said if they have the opportunity to get the vaccine, they should, and plans to set the example on Thursday.

"We really feel like it's important for me to set a tone," Shannon said. "We're sworn to serve and sworn to do everything we can in our power to protect, so if there's something we can do to ourselves to make ourselves ready and healthier, we should do that in my view."

His message to other first responders is simple: get the vaccine. From a personal standpoint, COVID-19 has ravaged their department.

"We've had upwards of 70 people out of 285 sworn members test positive, some of them very ill," said Shannon.

One of them was Capt. Roy Brown.

"When they call 911, we don't know what we're getting into half the time," said Brown.

He was exposed on the job back in June, tested positive for COVID-19, and ended up in the hospital multiple times with blood clots in both lungs.

"I was on oxygen the entire time and had all of the treatments: convalescent plasma, steroids, IV antibiotics, I had everything," Brown said.

It's now December and he still can't go more than a minute without being short of breath.

"It's excruciating. I want to be back on the truck. I want to be back with my guys doing the job that I love. Just right now, I can't," Brown said.

It's stories like Brown's that make Chief Shannon so passionate about being one of the first to get the vaccine, hopeful others in his line of work will follow in his footsteps for the benefit of the entire community.

"We should be doing everything that we can do to help keep the public safe," said Shannon.

After Chief Shannon gets his first dose of vaccine with HonorHealth Thursday morning, he'll go back for the second and final dose of the vaccine in three weeks.