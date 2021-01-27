SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) - Once a triathlete, now struggling to function day to day. It's one of the strangest COVID-19 cases HonorHealth has seen that still has doctors trying to figure out what's going on.
A patient with one of the healthiest backgrounds has been having symptoms combined with heart issues that have gone on far longer than most.
This was the typical day in the life of the former triathlete. "Running, biking, swimming, working out," said Derek Moore.
At least that was the active 48-year-old's life.
"I can't believe it's been a year. I'm coming up almost on a year with this," Moore said.
Moore has finished four Ironman races and usually runs 5 to 10 miles often.
But back in March of 2020, he tested positive for COVID-19 and ended up having shortness of breath and fatigue all the way until June. That's when he finally started to feel better, or so he thought.
"All the sudden, out of the blue, I said to my wife, 'My pulse feels like it's going 150,'" Moore recalled.
Dr. Maulik Shah at HonorHealth took on the case in June, trying several medications to help Moore's irregular and fast heart rhythm. But they didn't work.
"Rare for us to see for sure," said Dr. Shah. "For all of us, it's been a learning experience because we've had to quickly identify what the issue is, and learn about a subject that we didn't know about before."
That's when they turned to Dr. Rahul Doshi.
"The inflammation from COVID was causing the arrhythmia," said Dr. Doshi.
Doshi performed a procedure on Moore this past December to zap his heart to stop the electrical impulses causing the arrhythmias.
At the end of January 2021, Moore's heart is slowly improving, but he is still out of breath and fatigued much of the time.
"Will he possibly need more surgeries?" asked reporter Briana Whitney.
"We don't know," said Dr. Doshi.
The two doctors are collaborating to keep Moore on medications and monitor him, admittedly still learning as they go by a case that stumps them all.
But for the man with no preexisting conditions who worked out regularly, the physical strain weighs on him mentally too.
"Long term, can I get back to where I was? I don't know at this point," Moore said.