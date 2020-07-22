SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- You've probably heard that people with underlying health issues have a greater chance of ending up in the hospital or on a ventilator with COVID-19.
A Scottsdale doctor ranked the risk based on health conditions. It's not cut and dried, but she says the more medical issues you have, the more serious COVID-19 could be for you. Some people without any conditions still end up with a very serious case of coronavirus.
"This is fluid," said Dr. Tammy Penhollow. "People are going to move in and out of this depending on what's going on in their life."
In the moderate to low risk group, some conditions include having a mild disease or being a cancer survivor, no longer on immunosuppressants.
Also, the more alcohol you drink, the more dangerous COVID-19 could be for you. Drugs like edible marijuana move you into the yellow category, which is moderate. Also considered moderate risk would be mild heart disease and diabetes.
Also, as your BMI increases, so does your risk. "Obesity in terms of increased risk of having difficulty breathing, just due to chest wall heaviness and decreased pulmonary function," said Penhollow.
If you have moderate asthma or had a heart attack within the last two years you could be in the moderate to high category. "Those patients who have things like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, otherwise, they're going to fall in probably orange realm depending what medicines, what phase is it," said Penhollow.
You're considered high risk in red if you've had an organ transplant, recent chemo, or heart failure.
Not every condition is on the chart, and Penhollow suggests talking to your doctor to find out what your risk level would be. Some conditions are controlled and mild, while others are more serious putting you in a higher risk category. "There is some control in regards to you being able to optimize your health," said Penhollow. "You can do some things to decrease your body weight or strengthen your pulmonary function by doing something aerobic."