SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Oscar Gibson has a love for dressing up in character. He owns Mardi Gras Costume Shop in Scottsdale, a family-owned store since 1974. But these days, his passion isn't exactly turning a profit.
"It is pretty sad. I think the pandemic has affected us all in a negative way," said Gibson.
Gibson said sales are down 90% compared to this time last year. He had to furlough his five employees. Last week, the Center for Disease Control released guidelines for how to celebrate Halloween safely. They advise against door to door trick-or-treating and big indoor parties.
"Typically, this time of October, we are quite busy. Only gets busier as the month goes along," said Gibson.
But Gibson said his business isn't just reliant on Halloween sales, he also ships costumes to theaters and schools around the country.
"In March, that pretty much went away when the shutdown occurred, and it hasn't come back. And that is pretty concerning," said Gibson.
Gibson said he isn't giving up on his business just yet. The shop is holding a sale to try and draw in business. Meantime, he is leaning on loyal customers and their support. "They all are very encouraging that they want us to continue on with this great store that really is irreplaceable. That gives me some hope," said Gibson.
Gibson started a GoFundMe page to help keep his business afloat during these challenging times. If you would like to donate, click HERE.