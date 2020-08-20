SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale rock climbing gym finally got the green light to reopen this week.
The owner of AZ On the Rocks Indoor Climbing said he made changes to the HVAC system months ago, waiting for this decision.
Owner Kevin Berk said he worked with a company called Healthy Verify Certification LLC and got recommendations, like doing temperature checks and improving air quality.
"The air is replaced in the gym two times every hour," said Berk. "The filters are cleaned once a week."
An Arizona emergency room doctor said managing air flows and improving ventilation can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Imagine you cough and particles go in the air," said Dr. Arya Chowdhury. "That can stick around for several hours, so anyone walking by can inhale the air and potentially get infected, so there are measures that can be taken to minimize viral spread."
She said there are many ways to reduce contaminated air.
"You can lower the speed of airflow, you can recirculate fresh air. You can attempt to move air away from people and finally changing filters frequently are all interventions that would help decrease viral load," said Chowdhury.
Berk said all the changes cost him tens of thousands of dollars.
"I mean this whole process has been not just the lost revenue, but we had to incur these additional expenses in hiring Healthy Verify, buying all the equipment we needed to, obviously filters," said Berk.
Climbers, like Cole Morrow, said he appreciates the extra measures.
"It's been great knowing the gym cares enough to implement safety precautions," said Morrow.