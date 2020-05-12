SCOTTSDALE, AZ ( 3TV/CBS 5 ) - Long-term care facilities continue to battle COVID-19 outbreaks inside their buildings, accounting for many of the coronavirus deaths across Maricopa County.

Now, a woman said a Scottsdale facility is refusing to test residents or staff members, even after their first positive COVID case. She says that may be the reason why her mom is about to die.

Nursing homes account for more than half of all coronavirus deaths in US New healthcare research reveals that long-term care facilities, like nursing homes, account for a staggering share of coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

Her 91-year-old mom, Alice, has lived at the Sunrise Senior Living facility near Scottsdale Rd. and Shea Blvd. for more than a year.

Two weeks ago, her mom was still sharp as a tack. Then on April 25th, Dollente said the facility called and said they had a positive case of coronavirus inside, but no further testing would be done. “The answer was we’re not going to test. It’s not required. Certainly not required by the State of Arizona and the public health department, and not required by corporate,” she said.

Alice’s doctor told Arizona’s Family he was told residents could only be tested if their outside doctor coordinated it. “My brother and I made the decision that we needed to get her out of there right away,” Dollente said.

But it was too late. Her mom had already been exposed. “She’s expected to pass away in the next couple hours or by tomorrow,” said Dollente. “I feel like my heart shattered in a million pieces."

Dollente said the state should have mandated testing many weeks ago, and believes if she had case information sooner, she could have saved her mom. “I know my mom would be proud. So I’m doing it for you, Mom, and if you can’t speak I’m going to be your voice,” Dollente said.

Sunrise Senior Center said they're following the guidance of the state public health officials who have not recommended any additional steps.

The health department said Tuesday in the next two weeks they plan to have all residents and staff tested at nearly 150 long-term care facilities across the state.

The department said those results will not be made public, which is why Arizona’s Family and other media organizations in the Valley are suing the state for that information.