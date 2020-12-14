SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Two Valley women are getting a huge 'thank you' for helping people during the pandemic.
Foster parent Casondra Clark won Mark Mazda's contest and is being recognized as a hero for working at a local hospital in the labor and delivery unit and adopting three kids in the past six months. "The car is beautiful," said Clark.
The dealership also rewarded Cari Williams a free car for her work in helping healthcare heroes during the pandemic. "We made over a thousand gowns and we made over a thousand masks," said Williams. In March, there was a PPE shortage so the substitute teacher's home turned into a factory. People dropped off fabric and the entire family sewed gowns and masks to donate them to local hospitals and facilities. She even made a YouTube video showing others how to do it. The video has more than 40,000 views. "What has really stuck out to me during this whole process was the good in the world," said Williams.
The Mesa woman feels undeserving for this gift of thanks, but the owner of Mark Mazda is happy to do it. "We hope these cars are some form of payback," said Marc Dubowy.