SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in Arizona are desperate to fight coronavirus.
A Scottsdale business says it has a product that can stop the spread.
It's a disinfectant called Decon7. Decon7 Systems says it's been around for about 20 years, but the coronavirus pandemic has caused business to boom.
"It's being used worldwide at this point for almost every application you can imagine, medical facilities, police stations, fire stations, numerous factories and production facilities," said Mark Tucker, chief scientific officer for Decon7 Systems.
The EPA has it listed as one of the products you can use against coronavirus. Mesa Fire Department hopes to get Decon7 in the next week.
"For the coronavirus, it will be used at this point in our stations if we have a known test positive for it," said Greg Adams, safety captain with Mesa Fire and Medical Department.
It can be used on fire trucks or an ambulance to disinfect any area a sick person has been.
Decon7 Systems claims its product works better than most disinfectants.
"Our disinfectant contains detergents, so it cuts through those bodily fluids and actually reaches the virus and kills or destroys the virus," said Tucker. "It has a much higher level of kill than other disinfectants."
You won't find the disinfectant in grocery stores, but you can call Decon7 Systems or visit their website.