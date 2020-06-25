Watch 3TV News at 8:

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A few bars/nightclubs in Old Town Scottsdale will temporarily close because of the increased spread of the coronavirus, especially among young people. A spokeswoman with a management group says El Hefe, Riot House and Whiskey Row will be shut down starting on Thursday until at least Sunday. The group said it's unclear when they'll reopen.

This comes after Riot House was charged Wednesday with failing to enforce their own safety and health policy, required under Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. Scottsdale police say they observed staff and patrons at the bar not practicing physical distancing, not wearing face coverings, and not complying with their plan.

During Gov. Doug Ducey's news conference Thursday, he said it's important to observe mandates about masks and social distancing, and "take enforcement actions" when violations occur. He mentioned Riot House.

But he said Riot House is not the only place on the radar, and he said others need to be held accountable. "They're not alone," he said, as he released a list of businesses on which Department of Liquor Department is cracking down. The department sent final notices to comply to the following bars:

Riot House (charged with a misdemeanor)

Bottled Blonde

Pattie’s

Casa Amigos

El Jefe

International

Maya Day Club

Hi-Fi

Evening Entertainment Group, which owns Bottled Blonde, Casa Amigos and Hi-Fi, sent out a statement following the governor's news conference. The statement says that they've been "steadfast" in their intentions to operate their restaurants responsibly, and will continue to work to uphold the guidelines. The statement went on to detail the steps that would be taken (like plexiglass partitions and mandatory mask enforcement) to keep patrons safe.

Evening Entertainment Group owns Casa Amigos, Bottled Blonde & HiFi — same bars @dougducey said liquor department is sending final notice of compliance to. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/2xHu9yGv3M — David Caltabiano (@DavidCaltabiano) June 26, 2020

"I've seen a lot of people here not abiding by wearing the masks and keeping themselves safe," said Sharleen Cabral, who works in Old Town Scottsdale.

She think businesses should be charged if they're not enforcing safety measures.

"They all need to be keeping people safe, first of all,"said Cabral. "It's just about being safe. Does your money really matter?"

"Like one of the club owners told me, it's very hard to tell an inebriated 30-year-old guy what to do, and they're not getting a lot of corporation," said Larry Kush, who is a Scottsdale planning commissioner.

Last week, the City of Scottsdale joined other cities in Arizona by issuing a mask mandate as COVID-19 cases increase. Mayor Jim Lane issued the emergency proclamation, telling people to cover their noses and mouths in most public areas. The mandate went into effect Friday, June 19 at 5 p.m.

On that day, Riot Hospitality Group issued the following statement:

“Leading up to the reopening of our venues, we set new health and safety standards that went above and beyond what our licensing authorities require. We have already put measures in place to adopt to the new guidelines.”

The group's venues include Riot House, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row and El Jefe. Spokeswoman Lissa Druss had said at the time that they were optimistic people will adhere to the new policies.

Riot House has been charged with a class one misdemeanor in violation of A.R.S. Section 26-317.

For weeks, there have been videos circulating online that have been stirring up controversy. The videos show large crowds of people packed into bars in Scottsdale.

There are now new signs in front of some of the bars telling patrons masks are required while inside.

“We'd like to think we have confidence that everybody is going to try to abide,” Mayor Jim Lane has said. “We've done, throughout the pandemic, a very good job I think of education and informing people and trying to solicit their cooperation to work with us.”

Here is the full statement from Evening Entertainment Group:

We've been steadfast in our intentions to operate our restaurants responsibly, and within the guidelines provided by the city, state, and the CDC. We will continue to work as a team, together with our guests, to uphold the guidelines while operating our business. We're reviewing our approach on all levels and will work to provide a safe environment. We've installed plexiglass partitions that keep small groups of diners together, and distanced (this is not easily visible from the street), we follow all other guidelines, including operating at 50% capacity, requiring and enforcing masks upon entry, exit and while moving about. We have removed guests for non-compliance, and will continue to do so if necessary.