MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As students get ready to head back to school, teachers are preparing to meet those students wherever they are. Whether that be online or in person.
Mesa Public Schools is working on their back to school plan, much of which is contingent on the ever changing COVID-19 conditions.
“For Mesa Public Schools, we are committed to opening our schools safe, strong, ready,” said assistant superintendent Andi Fourlis. “We are very confident in opening August 4th in a remote environment and we will continue to watch all the important data that will lead us into a modified in person and then ultimately back to full in person teaching.”
More details will be released on July 14, meantime schools work to prepare for all sorts of scenarios.
“I found as a building principal, right now this is the single greatest test of leadership that I've ever faced in my very long career,” said Mike Oliver principal of Zaharis Elementary School. “It’s an extraordinary time to be alive and it’s taken a worldwide pandemic for us to re-imagine what school can be.”
Oliver is proud of his teachers for meeting the COVID-19 challenge head on.
“Tucked in all the different emotions, there’s a feeling of electricity and excitement because we’re taking on a challenge that we just have never been asked to take on before,” said Oliver.
He says there is no playbook for educating students in a pandemic which is both thrilling and daunting.
And while he looks forward to someday welcoming staff and students back to campus, he wants families to know this.
“Our success is not predicated by the conditions of the day. Regardless of what those conditions are we will thrive in imaginative, creative innovative unprecedented ways.”