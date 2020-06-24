Holbrook Unified School District said it's keeping its options open as it gets ready for kids to return to classes.

HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Schools across Arizona are tracking the COVID-19 trends to find the safest way back to the classroom.

Holbrook Unified School District in northeastern Arizona plans to open its doors to students at the end of July.

School leaders are working together to make sure everyone is safe when school opens back up, and they are looking at different options, including in-class learning, blended learning and online learning.

"I think that the philosophy for us is that we know it's not going away, and we're balancing health and wellness with education,” Dr. Robbie Koeperich said. “We know both of them are equally important, probably health and wellness a little bit more at this point, but I feel we feel like we can come together and develop a strategic plan to get our kids back in our school systems."

Although classes start soon, there are a lot of changes that could potentially happen for districts in Arizona.

 

