MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's a job that doesn't normally get a lot of attention, but all that's now changed, thanks to the pandemic. School nurses are now front and center in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Jennifer Pearson is a school nurse at two elementary schools in Mesa. She said the current health crisis has created added pressure and responsibilities, trying to protect the health of students and staff.
"We're coming up to allergy season and flu season," said Pearson. "How do you learn to access these kids and figure out if its an allergy versus a COVID-19 symptom, versus a flu symptom?"
"If they have one symptom of COVID-19, we want to immediately go into COVID-like triage, isolating them away from other kids and putting them in isolation areas, while going through full COVID-19 assessments and calling parents," said Pearson.
COVID-19 has brought to light the need for more school nurses. A number of schools across the state don't have a registered nurse, and many that do, have to cover more than one campus.
Tina Mahoney, with the School Nurses Organization of Arizona, said that federal grant money that came in this summer helped a number of districts hire nurses to better handle coronavirus concerns. Schools are also bringing in health assistants, but according to Mahoney, they can't replace the skills of a registered nurse.
"That ability to problem solve is certainly key," said Mahoney. "To access kids and decide who to send home and who not to send home, really is heightened. We are all, as health professionals, being very conservative and following Maricopa County guidelines for what kiddos to send home and what kiddos we can treat."
There was a bill introduced at the state legislature back in 2008 that would have required all public school districts have a registered nurse on campus. The bill failed to pass.