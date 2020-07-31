PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A national shortage of school nurses is nothing new. However, the National Association of School Nurses says the role in school districts is even more vital this year.
"School nurses will be helping students that they normally see and they'll be helping students who are presenting in classrooms with potentially symptoms of COVID-19 and mental health," said Laurie Combe, the president of the National Association of School Nurses.
Combe explains that 25% of schools in the United States have no school nurse whatsoever, and about 35% have a part-time school nurse, which means less than 40% of schools across the nation have a full-time nurse on staff.
"People who don't have training in public health and infection control are going to be tasked with making difficult decisions," Combe said. "School administrators should be able to concentrate on leading education, not planning health interventions."
While COVID-19 symptoms will be important for someone at the school to identify, Combe says a nurse is trained to tell the difference between a COVID-symptom and a physiological response to fear and anxiety.
"Our bodies have a normal physical reaction to fear, anxiety, stress, emotion, and if you don't have the words to express that, it presents that physical symptom in the school clinic," Combe explains. "School nurses recognize that child who returns again and again with that symptom and they have no fever, their chest feels tight, but their chest sounds good."
Combe adds that a nurse will be able to teach the student how to cope with anxiety and return to the classroom. With the pandemic, many students may be sent home more frequently with the complaint of a headache or stomachache.
"Without a school nurse, everybody is going home, is the way I envision it," Combe said.
In Arizona, school nurses are not mandated. Therefore, there is no hard data regarding how many school nurses the state has or needs.
"So you will have varying people that are manning that health office; health assistants, CNAs, volunteers, parents, some front offices double as the health offices," explained Christine Mahoney, the secretary for the School Nurses of Arizona, which partners with NASN.
Mahoney is also a resource and education nurse for the Mesa Unified School District, which she says has 85 schools and 46 nurses.
"Our elementary schools all have a nurse between 2 schools and a health assistant at each school. Our junior high and high school, for the most part, have a full-time nurse and full-time health assistant on each campus," Mahoney said.
Although school nurses are not mandated by the state, health assistants are required in each district. However, Mahoney says their backgrounds in the health field vary.
Mahoney says that the School Nurses of Arizona have been active in the conversations with the state health department about how to safely reopen the schools and hopes to see guidelines regarding the health offices next week.
"I do think it needs to be something consistent coming down from top to bottom. Everyone is kind of scrambling. We want to do what's best for kids and families and keep our staff safe," Mahoney said.