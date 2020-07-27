PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Adults are anxious. Kids are anxious. And school counselors are anxious, too, about identifying and helping all the families that need help in these unprecedented times.
“Okay, we're going to do everything humanly possible to connect with kids.” That has been Edison Elementary School counselor Jaime Clemens' mission for more than 31 years.
This pandemic is not changing her priority, just her approach. “This is a whole new world,” said Clemens. “We miss our students so much. I want to read their body language, I want to see their eyes, I want them to hear in my voice the empathetic care I have for them.”
And for now, that will have to come across virtually. Many schools working to bring successful in-person programs online. Things like the lunch bunch, where students can come together and meet up for a meal and a friendly chat. As well as calming rooms, where students can decompress.“A virtual calming room is #1 for me to get going for everybody,” said Clemens,
As different as this year will be, Clemens is thankful to have only one school population to focus on. “When I was at 2 it was 1 to 1,300 then went to 1 and 700 to 1 and now it's 700 to 2,” said Clemens.
That's right, the Governor's School Safety Grant is funding a second counselor at Edison Elementary and the additional help could not have come at a better time.
“That first week or so really needs to be spent on developing relationships with kids,” said Amanda Nolasco, School Counselor Specialist with the Arizona Department of Education.
At Edison, like many other schools, students will have a daily survey that, depending on the results, could trigger the counselor reaching out.
“We're seeing counselors get extremely creative with their ability to adapt to these changes,” said Nolasco.
Many are setting up bitmoji virtual offices that look and feel friendly. “As counselors, the best we can do is be there for our kids,” said Nolasco. “Support them in whatever they're feeling and still make them know that this is all going to be OK.”
The biggest challenge counselors say they face is achieving privacy with the student. They found last spring that many of those chatty students shut down when the conversation moved online, so counselors are working with families to devise the best way, either by phone or zoom, to continue those important conversations.