HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – In Arizona, it’s estimated nearly 350,000 children are struggling with hunger. Now with COVID-19, that number may be even higher.
With the pandemic, schools have had to think outside of the box to make sure its students are still getting fed.
Last November we showed you some of the challenges Holbrook Schools faced with transportation, with some students riding the bus for hours each way to get a quality education. Now those same buses are taking much needed food to some of those same students.
“We’re serving meals…covering 1,500 square miles,” Food Service Director, Ray McLaws said. “We’ve done about 72,000 meals since the beginning of COVID-19.”
At the same time, internet access isn’t the best for online learning, especially for the students who live on the Navajo Nation. As a way to make sure all students have access to learning, the district is using buses to take food and classroom instruction to the kids.
"We're able to accompany that with the deliverables, or educational opportunities, that we're handing to the families. And they're utilizing it to a great extent . And the connectivity? We're also delivering things via internet and Google classroom,” Superintendent Dr. Robbie Koerperich said. “However, not everybody will have connectivity. And so we're going to have to overcome that obstacle in the coming months."
The food and instruction is taken to the students via 14 bus routes and 39 bus stops.